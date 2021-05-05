Govt allocates additional foodgrains to NFSA beneficiaries

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave its approval for allocation of additional foodgrains to all beneficiaries of National Food Security Act for two additional months of May and June this year. The announcement towards allocation of additional foodgrain under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another period of 2 months was made by the Centre last month. The Cabinet today gave its ex-post facto approval to this decision under which 5 kilograms of rice or wheat per person per month will be given to about 80 crore beneficiaries in the country.

The relief measure announced by the Centre to ensure proper nutrition and food to every person will cost nearly 26 thousand crore to it in terms of food subsidy.