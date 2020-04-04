Govt advises common people to wear mask amid Corona Crisis

A Akhter / New Delhi

Government of India has suggested that people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having no breathing difficulties may use the ‘Hand Made reusable face cover’, particularly when they step out of their house. It said that that it will help in protecting the community at large. “Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions”.

“We are aware that social distancing and personal hygiene are keys to prevent COVID 19 infections. Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene”, govt said in a statement.

However this (hand made) face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID 19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear.

It is advised that two sets of such face covers be made so that one can be washed while the other is used. Hand washing would still remain essential criteria and hand should be washed before wearing the face cover. Such face covers should also not be thrown anywhere but kept safely, washed properly with soap and hot water and dried properly before they are used.

“These face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched/made.The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily. There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be usedby only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover”, it said.