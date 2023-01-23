इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2023 09:10:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Governor of Punjab inaugurates floating Solar project of 2000kWp in Chandigarh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit today inaugurated North India’s largest floating Solar project of 2000kWp at Water Works in Chandigarh. He also inaugurated a 500kWp floating Solar Project with Fountains at Dhanas Lake in Chandigarh.

The 2000kWp Floating Solar Power Plant at Water Works has been installed at a total cost of 11 crores 70 lahks and the 500kWp Floating Solar Power Plant with fountains have been installed at Dhanas Lake at a total cost of three crore 34 lakh rupees.

These Projects have been designed and executed by CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society), UT Chandigarh and will generate a minimum of 35 Lac Units(kWh) of Solar Energy per year with 20 percent module efficiency.

Mr. Purohit appreciated the efforts of CREST and the Forest & Wildlife Department for developing and beautifying the Dhanas Lake with its lovely fountains making it another tourist spot of the city as earlier, people were only aware of the Sukhna Lake. He also urged the citizens to install rooftop solar power on their residential houses, office buildings, factories, etc., so as to tap solar energy and asked the citizens to join hands with the Administration in promoting solar power which is not only environmentally beneficial but also economically viable.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher expressed her happiness to see the lake rising to a different height with this project of a floating Solar Plant along with fountains that have beautified the lake and also create mass awareness towards Solar Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

وزیر اعظم نے پولیس کے ڈائریکٹرز جنرل اور انسپیکٹرس جنرل کی، کانفرنس میں شرکت کی

FILE PIC وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں پولس کے ڈائریک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart