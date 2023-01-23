Governor of Punjab inaugurates floating Solar project of 2000kWp in Chandigarh

AMN

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit today inaugurated North India’s largest floating Solar project of 2000kWp at Water Works in Chandigarh. He also inaugurated a 500kWp floating Solar Project with Fountains at Dhanas Lake in Chandigarh.

The 2000kWp Floating Solar Power Plant at Water Works has been installed at a total cost of 11 crores 70 lahks and the 500kWp Floating Solar Power Plant with fountains have been installed at Dhanas Lake at a total cost of three crore 34 lakh rupees.

These Projects have been designed and executed by CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society), UT Chandigarh and will generate a minimum of 35 Lac Units(kWh) of Solar Energy per year with 20 percent module efficiency.

Mr. Purohit appreciated the efforts of CREST and the Forest & Wildlife Department for developing and beautifying the Dhanas Lake with its lovely fountains making it another tourist spot of the city as earlier, people were only aware of the Sukhna Lake. He also urged the citizens to install rooftop solar power on their residential houses, office buildings, factories, etc., so as to tap solar energy and asked the citizens to join hands with the Administration in promoting solar power which is not only environmentally beneficial but also economically viable.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher expressed her happiness to see the lake rising to a different height with this project of a floating Solar Plant along with fountains that have beautified the lake and also create mass awareness towards Solar Energy.