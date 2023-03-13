Government presents a budget of Rs.1,18,500 crores for Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2023-24 in Lok Sabha

AMN

The Government today presented a budget of 1 lakh 18 thousand 500 crore rupees for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha. It includes developmental expenditure to the tune of 41 thousand 491 crore rupees. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary presented a statement of estimated receipt and expenditure of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24 in the House.

Besides, he also presented a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants for Jammu and Kashmir for the years 2022-23. Under it, the Government has sought an additional 3 thousand 711 crore rupees for the Union Territory as part of the supplementary demands for grants.