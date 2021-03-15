Government is monitoring issue of racism in UK and it will be taken up when required

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar today said the United Kingdom and India share strong ties. Replying to a question of Ashwin Vaishnav on the issue of racism in the UK, Mr Jaishankar said, the government is monitoring the matter and it will be taken up when required. He said, India always takes up the issue of racism and other forms of intolerance. He said, India being the land of Mahatma Gandhi, can never turn a blind eye to any forms of racism, particularly in a country where large Indian Diaspora live.

Mr Vaishnaw of BJP said, Oxford student Rashmi Sawant was cyber bullied to resign and Hindu religious beliefs of her parents were also highlighted.