इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 01:28:12      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Government is committed to create world class infrastructure facilities over next 2 years: Maharashtra CM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today said that his government is committed to change the state for the better by creating world-class infrastructure facilities over the next two years. While replying to the discussion on the Governor’s address in the state assembly, Mr. Shinde said projects Metro and Coastal Road are being fast-tracked, much unlike the distance administration that the state witnessed under the earlier government.

Mr. Shinde said revised proposals of 23 projects have been approved that will bring close to five lakh hectares of land under irrigation. He added that farmers have so far been awarded Rs 12 thousand crore for losses incurred due to natural calamities.

Talking about the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister said free treatment is being offered at 160 Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhanas in Mumbai, with the number expected to rise to 200 by the end of this month. Mr. Shinde said that 4.50 crore women and two crore children have been screened under the ‘Mata Surakshit Ghar Surakshit’ campaign.

Mr. Shinde informed the house that over ten lakh passenger vehicles have used the Samruddhi Expressway since its inauguration in December last year. He said the expressway is not just a road connecting a few cities but a source of employment and economic development for the state.

The Chief Minister further said that the process to provide employment to 75000 youth is on, adding that the employment fairs being organized across the state are getting good responses from private firms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آب وہوا کی تبدیلی، دہشت گردی اور منشیات کو کنٹرول کرنے میں مضبوط بین الاقوامی تعاون پر زور: جی ٹوینٹی وزراءخارجہ

آج نئی دلّی میں منعقدہ جی ٹوینٹی وزراءخارجہ کی میٹنگ میں، آب ...

بی جے پی اتحادیوں نے تری پورہ اور ناگالینڈ میں دوبارہ اقتدار حاصل کرلیا ہے۔

بی جے پی اتحاد تری پورہ اور ناگالینڈ میں پھر سے اقتدار میں آگ ...

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart