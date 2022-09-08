Government giving utmost priority to health sector: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that apart from building health infrastructure, the government is equally focussing on spreading awareness about preventive care for various illnesses.

Addressing a Mega Medical Camp organised at Olpad in Surat district through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, better health is a gateway for a better future. He said, the government is giving utmost priority to health and encouraging people’s participation in the health sector.

Mr. Modi said that there was huge expansion of health and medical infrastructure in Gujarat in the past two decades. Gujarat houses a very wide network of multi speciality hospitals. The number of medical colleges in the state has increased from 11 to 31 in the past 20 years. The state has also got a new AIIMS, he added. He further said, Gujarat is also a leading state in the country in terms of institutional deliveries.

Mr. Modi congratulated Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel for organizing such a huge Mega Medical Camp for the marginalized people. Teams of government as well as private doctors are providing diagnosis and treatment service to over one lakh poor and needy people of the district at the camp. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP State Unit C. R. Patil were present on the occasion.