Government declares The Resistance Front, TRF as a terrorist organization

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government of India has declared The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, UAPA. Home Ministry said that TRF is recruiting youth through online mediums for the furtherance of terrorist activities. The TRF came into existence in 2019 as a proxy outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terrorist organisation.



In a notification, the Ministry said that the organisation had been involved in carrying out propaganda on terror activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front is also involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against Indian State. The Ministry said the commander of the Resistance Front – Sheikh Sajjad Gul has been designated as a terrorist.