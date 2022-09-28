Government bans Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years

Staff Reporter

The Union Government has declared Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates and affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years.

In its notification, Union Home Ministry said the PFI and its associates and affiliates including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been involved in the violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country. It added that the government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb of unlawful activities of the PFI and related fronts, they will use this opportunity to continue its subversive activities thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional setup of the country. It added that they will encourage and enforce terror-based regressive regimes and continue propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalize a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection against the country. In view of this, the Minister said, it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates, affiliates, and fronts as unlawful association with immediate effect.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, and State Police carried out a joint operation at premises linked to PFI in several states. Several PFI leaders and functionaries were arrested in the raids.