इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2023 06:20:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Government asks Charity hospitals to open affordable medical colleges

Leave a comment
Published On: By

12 Charity hospitals have already applied for the opening of medical colleges.

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government has asked Charity hospitals in the country to open medical colleges to provide quality and affordable medical education.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, he held a meeting with 62 Charity Hospitals in this regard. These hospitals include Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Sathya Sai Hospital, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Amrita Hospitals and Anandamayi hospital.

Mr. Mandaviya said, twelve Charity hospitals have already applied for the opening of medical colleges.

The Minister said, the motive behind this is to provide medical education to more Indian students so that they should not venture abroad for medical studies. He informed that the Government has relaxed the norms for Charity hospitals to open medical colleges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

عالمی اقتصادی بحران اور ہندوستانی معیشت

عندلیب اختر جنگ، خشک سالی اور کووِڈ نے ساری دنیا کو نہ صر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart