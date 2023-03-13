Government asks Charity hospitals to open affordable medical colleges

12 Charity hospitals have already applied for the opening of medical colleges.

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government has asked Charity hospitals in the country to open medical colleges to provide quality and affordable medical education.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, he held a meeting with 62 Charity Hospitals in this regard. These hospitals include Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Sathya Sai Hospital, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Amrita Hospitals and Anandamayi hospital.

Mr. Mandaviya said, twelve Charity hospitals have already applied for the opening of medical colleges.

The Minister said, the motive behind this is to provide medical education to more Indian students so that they should not venture abroad for medical studies. He informed that the Government has relaxed the norms for Charity hospitals to open medical colleges.