FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2023 07:17:22      انڈین آواز

Government approves National Green Hydrogen Mission with initial outlay of Rs. 19,744 crore

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Government has approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of 19,744 crore rupees.

Briefing media persons Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, the Mission aims to make India a Global Hub for production, utilisation and export of Green Hydrogen. He said, this Mission will play an important role in dealing with climate change. He said, India will be the global hub of Green Hydrogen.

Mr. Thakur said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission during his Independence Day speech on the 15th of August 2021. He said, 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen will be produced per year, with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 Giga Watt. The targets by 2030 are likely to bring in over 8 lakh crore rupees investments and create over 6 lakh jobs.

The Minister said, annually the Mission will help save one lakh crore rupees in the import of fossil fuels. Mr. Thakur said, through this mission, 50 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions will be averted annually.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart