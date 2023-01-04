Government approves National Green Hydrogen Mission with initial outlay of Rs. 19,744 crore

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Government has approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of 19,744 crore rupees.

Briefing media persons Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, the Mission aims to make India a Global Hub for production, utilisation and export of Green Hydrogen. He said, this Mission will play an important role in dealing with climate change. He said, India will be the global hub of Green Hydrogen.

Mr. Thakur said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission during his Independence Day speech on the 15th of August 2021. He said, 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen will be produced per year, with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 Giga Watt. The targets by 2030 are likely to bring in over 8 lakh crore rupees investments and create over 6 lakh jobs.

The Minister said, annually the Mission will help save one lakh crore rupees in the import of fossil fuels. Mr. Thakur said, through this mission, 50 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions will be averted annually.