इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 09:42:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Government approves nano liquid DAP fertiliser for farmers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the approval of the nano liquid DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) fertiliser as an important step towards making life easier for the farmers.

He responded to a tweet by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya about the Government’s approval of the nano liquid DAP fertiliser for the benefit of farmers and making the country self-reliant.

The Minister informed that after nano Urea, now the Government has given its nod to nano DAP. He added that it has been approved by the Agriculture Ministry and also been notified in the Fertiliser Control Order.

He noted that it will bring a positive difference in the lives of farmers of the country and help fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Now, a bag of DAP will be available in the form of a bottle of DAP, stated Mr. Mandaviya.

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, Managing Director U S Awasthi said, IFFCO will manufacture nano DAP which will prove to be a game changer for Indian agriculture and economy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان

2024 تک دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان ا ...

صحت و غذائیت میں کمی بچوں کی تعلیمی استعداد متاثر کرتی ہے- Education

بچے ایک ایسے ماحول کے حق دار ہیں جہاں وہ اپنی پوری صلاحیتوں س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart