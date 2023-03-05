Government approves nano liquid DAP fertiliser for farmers

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the approval of the nano liquid DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) fertiliser as an important step towards making life easier for the farmers.

He responded to a tweet by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya about the Government’s approval of the nano liquid DAP fertiliser for the benefit of farmers and making the country self-reliant.

The Minister informed that after nano Urea, now the Government has given its nod to nano DAP. He added that it has been approved by the Agriculture Ministry and also been notified in the Fertiliser Control Order.

He noted that it will bring a positive difference in the lives of farmers of the country and help fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Now, a bag of DAP will be available in the form of a bottle of DAP, stated Mr. Mandaviya.

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, Managing Director U S Awasthi said, IFFCO will manufacture nano DAP which will prove to be a game changer for Indian agriculture and economy.