इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 05:33:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Government announces 10% reservation in CISF for former Agniveers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@DDNewslive

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Ministry has announced a 10 percent reservation for former Agniveers in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Former Agniveers would get relaxation in the upper age limit and will also be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

This announcement comes a few days after the Ministry had announced a similar 10 percent reservation for former Agniveers in the Border Security Force (BSF).

As per the notification, the upper age limit for candidates of the first batch of Agniveers shall be relaxed by up to five years, whereas the other batches shall get age relaxation by up to three years.

The central government launched the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Armed Forces.

The scheme aims to induct youth between 17-and-a-half years of age and 21 years of age on a four-year short-term contractual basis. It has been designed to ensure a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کے زلزہ زدہ علاقوں کا دورہ

افتخار گیلانی زلزلے کی تباہ کاری اور اس سے پیدا شدہ ہنگامی ...

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart