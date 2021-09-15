Government allows 100 ℅ FDI in telecom

Sanjay Singh / New Delhi
In a, major policy change, the Union Cabinet today announced 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector through the automatic route.
A big policy reform in the telecom space it is part of government’s comprehensive package for the telecom sector.
As of now, only up to 49 per cent is allowed through the automatic route and above 49 percent has to necessarily go through the government route.
The Cabinet also approved a four-year moratorium on unpaid dues, AGR and spectrum dues. These policy measures are likely to ease cash flow related issues which are being faced by telecom sector.
The government’s decision also comes as a huge relief to the debt-laden Vodafone Idea. Vodafone Idea owes a sizeable amount to the government.