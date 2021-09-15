India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Sep 2021 06:33:52      انڈین آواز

Government allows 100 ℅ FDI in telecom

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Sanjay Singh / New Delhi

In a, major policy change, the Union Cabinet today announced 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector through the automatic route. 


A big policy reform in the telecom space  it is part of government’s comprehensive package for the telecom sector.
As of now, only up to 49 per cent is allowed through the automatic route and above 49 percent has to necessarily go through the government route. 


The Cabinet also  approved  a four-year moratorium on unpaid dues, AGR and spectrum dues. These policy measures are likely to ease cash flow related issues which are being faced by telecom sector. 

The government’s  decision also comes as a huge relief to the debt-laden Vodafone Idea. Vodafone Idea owes a sizeable amount to the government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra: Setting Records on and Off the Field

Harpal Singh Bedi Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold medal success has not only turned 23-year ...

Team’s performance in first match is crucial: Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif

Harpal  Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15 September: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, has ...

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to work in few areas outside sports to motivate people

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few areas outside s ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz