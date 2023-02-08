Govt to open Integrative Medicine Centres in all government hospitals across India

AMN / NEW DELHI

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandviya has said the government will open Integrative Medicine Centres in all government hospitals across the country. The Centers will treat patients using both ayurveda and modern medicine. Dr Mandaviya said this while jointly inaugurating an Integrative Medicine Centre with Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal at Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi on Feb 7.

He said, any country will be prosperous only when its people are healthy. Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal said, both Health and Ayush Ministries have joined hands to provide better health care facilities to the patients at the Integrative Medicine Centre through Ayurveda and modern medicine.