Google to restore all delisted Indian apps on its Play store

AMN / WEB DESK

Technology conglomerate Google has agreed to restore all the recently de-listed Indian apps from its app market, Play Store. Talking to media in New Delhi, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today informed this after having a meeting with representatives from Google and the affected app developers over the issue. Mr Vaishnaw said that after very constructive discussions, both parties have agreed to re-instate the apps. He assured that both Google and the start-up companies will come to a long-term resolution in the coming months.

Recently, Google had delisted over a hundred apps by prominent Indian tech companies including Shaadi.com, Bharat Matrimony and Info Edge. The US-based conglomerate said that it had removed the apps from Play Store for not complying with its app billing policy for an extended period of time.