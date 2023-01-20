Google to lay off 12,000 employees due to difficult economic scenario

AMN / WEB DESK

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc has announced that it is laying off 12,000 employees due to difficult economic cycles. In his email to employees, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said, the company has decided to reduce its workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. He said, the company has already sent a separate e-mail to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices. Mr Pichai, said, the company had rapidly expanded headcount in recent years for a different economic reality than the one they face today.

Google’s decision to lay off 12,000 employees comes amid a big churn in the technology sector, with other giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Twitter also trimming their workforce.