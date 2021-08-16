India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Published On: By
WEB DESK
On the occasion of the Indian activist and author’s 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 16 August, the doodle recreated the iconic image
Google Doodle Doodle on Monday, 16 August, remembered Indian activist, poet and author Subhadra Kumari Chauhan on her 117th birth anniversary. The search engine displayed a doodle by New Zealand-based artist Prabha Mallya.
On the occasion the doodle recreated the iconic image of the trailblazer, sitting with a pen and paper, in a saree.
Who was Subhadra Kumari Chauhan?
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was an Indian activist, poet, writer and freedom fighter whose work rose to national prominence during a male-dominated era of literature.
She was born on 16 August 1904 in the Indian village of Nihalpur. It is said that she was always engrossed in writing and her first poem got published when she was only nine years old. She was a participant in Indian Freedom movement and used her poetry to call Indians to fight for their nation’s sovereignty, reads Google Doodle blog.

خبرنامہ

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ میں 75یومِ آزادی جشن تقریبات کااہتمام؛

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ میں ’آزادی کا امرت مہتسو‘ کے حصے کے طورپ ...

بھارت نے آج حب الوطنی کے جذبے کے ساتھ اپنا پچھتّر واں یومِ آزادی منایا

آج ملک میں اور دنیا بھر میں 75 واں یومِ آزادی حب الوطنی کے جذبے ...

وزیراعظم نے لال قلعے سے ملک کی تعمیر کیلئے ‘سب کا پریاس‘ کی ضرورت پر زور دیا

وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ بھارت نہ صرف دہشت گردی بلکہ توسیع پسندی س ...

