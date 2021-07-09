Good work done so far under Kiren Rijiju will continue; Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi

Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the 17th sports minister of the country succeeding Kiren Rijiju . Talking to media persons the Minister said that he will make all efforts to deliver the responsibilities placed on him. “Whatever good work that has been done so far under Kiren Rijiju will continue. I would like to take everyone along and work for betterment of Indian sports,”

“I will take all possible measures to further promote the sports culture in the country” he said adding that he will try to increase the contribution of Youth in Sports and Nation Building as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 46-year-old former cricketer who also served as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) between May 2016 and February 2017, assumes office at a time when Indian athletes are at the last stage of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, starting July 23.

Thakur is the first cabinet minister since Mani Shankar Iyer (2006-2008) to get the sports ministry’s responsibility.

A Member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency, Thakur was serving as the minister of state for finance and corporate affairs under Nirmala Sitharaman before Wednesday’s cabinet reshuffle.

His brother Arun Dhumal is currently the treasurer of the BCCI.

Nisith Pramanik has been made minister of state for sports

Earlier, Rijiju said the Sports Ministry’s effort to make India a great sporting nation will continue. “We tried everything to make India a great sporting nation. The journey will continue, it is a change of responsibilities,” Rijiju said at a farewell function organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“I am shifting to the Law and Justice Ministry but the efforts which are going on in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will continue and my best wishes to the team,” he added.