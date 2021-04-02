Good Friday being observed with solemnity

WEB DESK

Good Friday is being observed today. It commemorates the day of crucifixion of Jesus Christ. On this day Jesus Christ sacrificed his life out of love for everyone and while suffering for the sins of humanity.

On the occasion of Good Friday, people wish one another strength and happiness. However, due to the recent surge in COVID-19, meeting up and celebrating Good Friday may not be possible.

The Easter celebration will begin on the following Sunday on April 4.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu wished everyone on the occasion of Good Friday. Mr Naidu in a tweet today said that Good Friday reminds us of the supreme sacrifice of Jesus Christ who dedicated his entire life to the service of humanity and spread the message of love, compassion and truth. On this day, Vice President appealed to all to emulate Jesus Christ’s teachings and follow the path shown by him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. In a tweet today, Mr. Modi said, Jesus Christ is a perfect embodiment of compassion who was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick.