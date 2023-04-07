इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2023 02:26:14      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Good Friday being observed today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday.

AMN / WEB DESK

Today is Good Friday. It is the day Christians commemorate the suffering and execution of Jesus Christ by the Romans who were then ruling over Jerusalem.

People visit the church and attend the Friday service. Some also keep fast and observe the day of mourning and sorrow. Contrary to what it sounds like, Good Friday is not a happy occasion.  It is  also known as Black Friday and Holy Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today recalled Lord Jesus Christ’s spirit of sacrifice on the occasion of Good Friday. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that Lord Christ withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion.

PM Modi added that may the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people.

Good Friday is the day which is observed as a day to commemorate Jesus’s crucifixion and his death at Calvary.

GOOD FRIDAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

According to the Bible, the Roman authorities apprehended, tried, and crucified Jesus. Jesus was compelled to carry his cross to his execution location, Golgotha or Calvary, where he was crucified on the cross and left to die. He died after several hours of agony, and his corpse was taken and placed in a grave.

Image
Good Friday in Mizoram

Good Friday is significant for Christians because it commemorates Jesus Christ’s last sacrifice for the forgiveness of sins. It is a solemn day of mourning, fasting, and reflection on the suffering and death of Jesus. It is also a reminder of God’s love and grace, as he gave his only son to save humanity.

Good Friday is a day of grief during which people fast and pray to the Lord. It is a day to remember Jesus Christ’s sacrifices. On this day, church services are held from noon to 3 p.m., and statue decorations are removed. Priests wear all-black garments. For Christians, it is the most solemn day of the year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart