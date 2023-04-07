Good Friday being observed today

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday.

Today is Good Friday. It is the day Christians commemorate the suffering and execution of Jesus Christ by the Romans who were then ruling over Jerusalem.

People visit the church and attend the Friday service. Some also keep fast and observe the day of mourning and sorrow. Contrary to what it sounds like, Good Friday is not a happy occasion. It is also known as Black Friday and Holy Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today recalled Lord Jesus Christ’s spirit of sacrifice on the occasion of Good Friday. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that Lord Christ withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion.

PM Modi added that may the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people.

GOOD FRIDAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

According to the Bible, the Roman authorities apprehended, tried, and crucified Jesus. Jesus was compelled to carry his cross to his execution location, Golgotha or Calvary, where he was crucified on the cross and left to die. He died after several hours of agony, and his corpse was taken and placed in a grave.

Good Friday is significant for Christians because it commemorates Jesus Christ’s last sacrifice for the forgiveness of sins. It is a solemn day of mourning, fasting, and reflection on the suffering and death of Jesus. It is also a reminder of God’s love and grace, as he gave his only son to save humanity.

Good Friday is a day of grief during which people fast and pray to the Lord. It is a day to remember Jesus Christ’s sacrifices. On this day, church services are held from noon to 3 p.m., and statue decorations are removed. Priests wear all-black garments. For Christians, it is the most solemn day of the year.