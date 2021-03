Golf Women: Tvesa, Vani, Amandeep hoping for a reversal in fortunes at 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi

Local challangers Tvesa Malik , Vani Kapoor along with Amandeep Drall and Diksha Dagar get a chance to be back on the winning ways as the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour returns to the Gary Player layout for the fifth leg of the year.

Vani, considers the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram as her second home, and Tvesa, who lives nearby, will also be hoping to strike it rich for the first time this year.

The four legs of the Hero WPGT this year have been won by different players, one of them an amateur, Avani Prashanth, and no player has finished in the Top-2 more than twice.

Two of the four winners this year so far Pranavi Urs, who is recovering from an injury sustained last month, and Seher Atwal, winner of the fourth leg, are not teeing up this week.

While Tvesa, who just managed it to the Top-10 in the last event, will hope to win her first domestic title since 2019, Vani is expected to go one better than she did in the fourth leg, which was won by Seher Atwal.

Tvesa spent a good portion of last season playing in Europe on the Ladies European Tour (LET), where she has retained her playing rights. At that time the Indian Tour was shut down due to the pandemic.

Now as Tvesa prepares for LET in 2021, she will be hoping for a few good results at the venue, which also hosts the annual Hero Women’s Indian Open, the biggest women’s golf event in India.

Amandeep Drall, leader of the combined Hero Order of Merit for 2020 and 2021, began with some modest results but picked up with a runner-up finish in the third leg. She could well be on the winner’s podium this week

Teenaged Hitaashee Bakshi, who broke through with a maiden pro win towards the end of 2020, has twice finished runner-up in 2021. She was second behind Pranavi Urs in the second leg, and was Tied-second with Vani in the fourth leg.

Having won once earlier in Gurugram, but at the Classic Golf & Country Club, she will hope to get back to winning ways in the city.

Also hoping for a reversal in fortunes will be Diksha Dagar, who has been going through a lean patch.