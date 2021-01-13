Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda celebrated as National Youth Day
COVID-19 has further aggravated terrorism concerns for the world, says EAM S. Jaishankar
SC stays implementation of three new farm laws until further orders; Forms committee to resolve impasse on the issue
Centre to hold the 8th round of talks with representatives of farmers’ unions in New Delhi
PM Modi Exhorts Youth to contribute selflessly and constructively in politics
Golf Women: Amandeep Drall ,Hitaashee Bakshi lead field in 1st leg of Hero WPGT 2021

Bengaluru : Seasoned Amandeep Drall,  teenager Hitaashee Bakshi  will lead a 35-player field in the first leg of 2021 in the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour  to be held  at Golfshire course from Wednesday.,.

Amandeep led the Hero Order of Merit at the end of the ninth leg, which was the final event of the year 2020 in the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, Hitaashee Bakshi, ended 2020 with a breakthrough win in only her second tournament as a professional.

Hitaashee will seek to repeat that success and get 2021 off to a winning start as the Hero WPGT becomes the first pro Tour to see action in the South Asian region

The 16-year-old Hitaashee,  is paired with two relatively new names, amateur Vidhatri Urs and Neeharika Thangamma.

Though Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar have chosen to delay their start in the new  season, the field includes Amandeep Drall, who has more than 15 wins on the domestic Tour. Also in the field are Ridhima Dilawari, five-time winner in 2019, Vani Kapoor, a proven star on the Indian circuit and Pranavi Urs, who won both as an amateur and a pro last year.

Ridhima, who won five times in 2019, but only once last year , will seek to regain the form she showed two years ago.

Last  season saw just nine events, six before the pandemic halted all golfing action in March and three when golf re-started after almost nine months in December.

The 2020 and 2021 events have been merged into a single season with a single winner to be declared for the Order of Merit at the end of 2021.

Cricket: Gautam Gambhir calls for tougher laws against racial abuses

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former opener Gautam Gambhir has called for tougher laws against racial abuse ...

Saina, Prannoy and Kashyap withdraw from Thailand Open,

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday confirmed that ace shuttlers ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

ماہرین کووڈ ویکسین پر سوالات کیوں اٹھارہے ہیں؟

جاوید اختراب جب کہ ہندوستان میں ٹیکہ کاری کی دنیا کی سب سے بڑ ...

این آئی اے نے کیرالہ میں اسمگلنگ کیس میں بیس ملزموں کےخلاف فردِ جرم داخل کی

قومی تحقیقاتی ایجنسی این آئی اے‘ نے کوچی کی ایک خصوصی عدالتم ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

Sanskrit scholar Dr. Jahan Ara to share her ‘Sanskrit journey’ on All India Radio

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Young and dynamic Sanskrit scholar Dr. Jahan Ara will share her Sanskrit journey ...

