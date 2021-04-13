Golf: Rahil Gangjee for Japan Golf Tour after encouraging domestic showing

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

A rejuvenated Rahil Gangjee is looking forward to good results in Japan after his encouraging performance in India where he posted two top-10s and a top-20 in his three appearances on the PGTI between December 2020 and March 2021.

Gangjee, who hails from Kolkata, worked on his swing under the watchful eyes of his Delhi-based coach Ajai Gupta., “I’m making some key adjustments in my swing and being able to do that in the physical presence of my coach Ajai was important as I won’t be seeing him for a long time now with my hectic schedule in Japan consisting of seven events till June.

“The few days I spent with my coach in Delhi were quite reassuring even though the changes in the swing are an ongoing process and will take time to settle in. Adapting quickly to the Japanese greens will be the most crucial factor for me now,” added Rahil, who is feeling the positive vibes of a country which just registered its maiden win at a men’s golfing Major.

Rahil Gangjee returns to play in Japan after nearly five months as he is all set to tee it up at this week’s Token Homemate Cup in Nagoya which begins on Thursday, April 15.

The Indian , who won the Panasonic Open Championship on the Japan Golf Tour three years back in April 2018, has been plying his trade in Japan ever since, having earned full playing rights on the tour.

However, the 2020 season was hit by the Covid 19 pandemic and as a result two-time Asian Tour winner Gangjee could only manage to play three events on the tour with his best finish being tied 37th and Order of Merit position being 74th. The Japan Golf Tour’s curtailed 2020 season has been extended to 2021.

Rahil said, “The resumption of events on the PGTI since November last year was a huge blessing for players like me, as the Asian Tour, the other tour I play on, had no events during that time. I’m grateful for just having had the opportunity to play events on PGTI.

“You can practice as much as you want but playing a tournament is always different in terms of the focus and the feel. Playing on the PGTI helped me keep in touch with these important aspects of professional golf.”