Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2021 04:26:29      انڈین آواز

Golf: Om Chouhan equals course record of 63 with his first round birdie blitz

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow, a five-time winner on the tour, went on a rampage to produce a course-record equaling nine-under-63 on day one of the Gujarat Open Golf Championship .

Om Prakash’s 63 equaled Khalin Joshi’s previous course record which the latter had set in 2015.

The 34-year-old Chouhan’s flawless round gave him a handy three-shot lead at the Rs. 30 lakh event being held at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

Twenty-three-year-old rookie Jairaj Sandhu ( Chandigarh) also hogged the limelight on Tuesday as he made a dream debut on the professional stage with an outstanding 66 that featured another record-equaling feat of three eagles in a round including a hole-in-one. The left-handed Sandhu shared the second spot with Karnal’s Mani Ram.

Jairaj, playing the first ever round of his professional career, sank three eagles to equal the PGTI record previously jointly held by two-time Indian Open champion Ali Sher, Veer Ahlawat and Yashas Chandra MS.

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi was placed fourth as he shot a 67.

Om Prakash Chouhan struck his driver and irons to perfection as he left himself putts within a range of seven feet on eight of his nine birdies. His longest birdie conversion of the day was a 10-footer on the 13th. Chouhan, who has two top-10s to his name at Kalhaar Blues & Greens, made two excellent par-saves on the 14th and 15th from the trees and the hazard respectively.

Chouhan, who recently lost about 12 kgs of weight thanks to his tough exercise regimen and dieting, said, “I’m feeling much fitter and lighter on the course after having shed so much weight. I’ve been running a lot and controlling my diet. That’s made a big difference to my game. I had also got into a comfort zone during the lockdown and wasn’t practicing much last year but now I’m back to doing eight hours of practice a day.

Jairaj Singh Sandhu began his pro career with a chip-in for birdie on his very first hole. Just when he thought that it couldn’t get better, he aced the next hole. A bogey followed on the 13th but the 6 foot 2 inch tall Jairaj negated it with his second eagle of the day on the par-5 14th where he holed a 12-footer.

Sandhu added two more birdies on the 15th and 16th before finding the water from an awkward lie on the 18th to drop a double-bogey. Jairaj eagled the par-5 fifth from four feet for his third eagle of the day. He birdied the next hole and closed the round with a bogey on the ninth.

Mani Ram attributed his much-improved putting to his score of 66 which featured a 15-feet eagle conversion on the 14th, seven birdies and three bogeys.

Kolkata’s Rahil Gangjee and Delhi-based Arjun Prasad were joint fifth at 68 while local lad Shravan Desai shot a 69 to be bunched in tied seventh along with Chikkarangappa, Rashid Khan, Viraj Madappa, Karandeep Kochhar, Tapy Ghai and Pune-based

amateur Rohan Dhole Patil. SSP Chawrasia occupied 14th place with a score of 70.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tvesa, Gaurika return as youngsters get set to challenge stars in 4th leg of Hero WPGT

AMN Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi’s return to action for the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf ...

Football ISL: Hyderabad trounce Kerala Blasters 4-0

AMN Playing an all out attacking game, Hyderabad outclassed Kerala Blasters 4-0 in the Hero Indian Super Le ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!