Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
Golf; Bakshi sisters take on Seher, Tvesa and Vani in sixth leg of Hero WPGT

HSB/ Jaipur

Seher Atwal, who grabbed a maiden breakthrough win in the fourth leg, is back for the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Rambagh Golf Course, Jaipur and she will battle it out with Jahanvi Bakshi, who found her maiden win in the fifth leg last week. 

The two latest winners on the Hero WPGT are among the 27 professionals and four amateurs who tee off in the first round on Wednesday.

The field also includes the only amateur winner of 2021, Avani Prashanth, even as a host of others are hoping to turn their fine performances into wins this week. Vani Kapoor has now been knocking on the door for a few starts, as has been Hitaashee Bakshi, who won for the first time in the last event of 2020.

Experienced stars like Amandeep Drall and Tvesa Malik are also looking to open their account this year, while Gaurika Bishnoi, Gursimar Badwal and Neha Tripathi are trying to find their rhythm. Ridhima Dilawari won the first event of 2021, but since then has not come close.

The  sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee,Gwho have caught the eye in the last few weeks and won once each in the last six starts, besides numerous Top-3 finishes, will try for an encore. 

The field is very strong despite the absence of Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar, both of whom are not fully fit. The competition has got so intense that there are more than half a dozen contenders each week.

Apart from , Jahanvi and Hitaashee, another sibling pair will also see the Atwals, as Seher will have the company of Mehar Gauri Karhade, who won her lone title in 2019, is still looking for a second one.

Apart from Avani, who has been playing very well, there are three other amateurs in the field – Nishna Patel, Rishika Muralidhar and Kriti Chowhan.

The players will tee off from two tees, as six groups start from the first tee and the rest from the 10th.

Badminton; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth to lead India’s challenge at All England Open

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,16 March : Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu Sania Nehwal Kidambi Srikankth, and B Sai ...

Women Tennis; Sania, Ankita to lead India’s charge in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-offs against Latvia

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 16 March :  Country's number one in both WTA Singles and Doubles rank ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

