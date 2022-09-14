FreeCurrencyRates.com

Golf: Abhijit Chadha cards flawless 62 i to lead the field after round one of Jaipur Open

Harpal Singh Bedi

Chandigarh’s Abhijit Chadha carded a flawless eight-under 62 to lead the field after first round of the Rs 40-Lakh Jaipur Open at the Rambagh Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel fired a season-best six-under 64 to be placed second while Chandigarh’s Amrit Lal and Akshay Sharma, Kolkata’s Arjun Puri and Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu with identical score of 65 were tied third place .

Yuvraj Sandhu (Chandigarh,) one of the pre-tournament favourites and the winner on the PGTI last week, struck a 71 to be tied 57th.

The best-placed among the Jaipur-based golfers were professional Girraj Singh Khadka and amateur Manoviraj Shekhawat, both in tied 29th with scores of 69.

Abhijit , began his round from the 10th, capitalized on the par-5s, 14th, 17th and 18th with an eagle and two birdies finding the green in two on all three occasions. He also sank a 25-footer for birdie on the 15th.

Abhijit, a three-time winner on the PGTI whose last win came in December 2021, made further gains on the front-nine with two long birdie conversions on the fourth and seventh and a chip-putt birdie on the eighth. “I kept doing the right things and kept a steady head even though the conditions kept changing through the day being cloudy and sunny both. The most important thing this week is to not get too ahead of yourself and take things as they come. Making two birdies at the end was good for the confidence going into the next round. “he said

Anshul Patel, who was hitting his approach shots , sank a couple of 12-feet putts when he made three birdies in quick succession on the 13th, 14th and 16th. The bogey on the 18th was the only blemish on his card.

The left-hander then picked up the pace once again with birdies on the fourth and fifth and an eagle on the eighth, a stretch where he produced two terrific approach shots and a 20-feet conversion.

“I’ve been playing solid golf but all aspects of my game were not coming together for some time. Today I shot my best score of the season so I’m quite satisfied with my effort. I missed a few short putts but my accurate approach shots were the highlight of my round.” he said adding “I feel the second, third, fourth, 11th and 15th holes are the ones to watch out for as they are tighter holes compared to the others.”

