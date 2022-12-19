Gold prices up by Rs 90 at Multi Commodity Exchange for February contracts

AMN/ WEB DESK

Gold price was up 90 rupees at Multi Commodity Exchange for February contracts. The precious metal was trading at 54,390 rupees per 10 gram. Silver was also up 315 rupees to trade at 67,965 rupees per kilogram for March Contracts when reports last came in.

In the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold was trading up at 1,803 US dollars and 70 cents per ounce. Silver was also trading up at 23 dollars and 50 cents per ounce in intra-day trade.

Meanwhile, In the forex market, the rupee today strengthened 17 paise against the US dollar. The domestic currency closed at 82 rupees and 70 paise against the American currency.

The dollar index, which indicates the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six other leading currencies, fell 0.15 percent to trade at 104.54 in intra-day trade.