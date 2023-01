AMN/ WEB DESK

Gold price today gained 85 rupees at Multi Commodity Exchange for February contracts. The precious metal was trading at 56,745 rupees per 10 grams.

Silver was down 70 rupees to trade at 68,470 rupees per kilogram for March Contracts when reports last came in.

In the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold was trading down to trade at 1,944 dollars and 50 cents per ounce. Silver was also down at around 23 dollars and 90 cents per ounce in intra-day trade.