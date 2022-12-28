Gold declines Rs 290; Silver slips Rs 385 per kg

AMN/ WEB DESK

The gold price was down 290 rupees at Multi Commodity Exchange for February contracts. The precious metal was trading at 54,710 rupees per 10 gram. Silver also fell 385 rupees to trade at 69,415 rupees per kilogram for March Contracts when reports last came in.

In the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold was trading down at 1,810 dollars and 80 cents per ounce. Silver was also trading down at around 24 dollars and 10 cents per ounce in intra-day trade.

Meanwhile, Oil prices today fell marginally on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world’s top oil importer, will disrupt its economic recovery and fuel demand growth.

In intra-day trade, Brent crude was trading at 84 dollars and 10