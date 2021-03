AMN

Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat State of Goa is paired with Jharkhand. During this COVID Pandemic period, various educational institutions carried out online and offline activities.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign has been launched to promote cultural unity among various states of the country. Coastal State Goa has got rich cultural heritage. Before this Pandemic Goan students had visited Jharkhand for a cultural Exchange Programme.