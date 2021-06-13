Goa govt extends Corona curfew in state till June 21

AMN

Goa government has extended Corona curfew in the state till 21st of this month. In a tweet, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his government has decided to extend the curfew by one more week till 7 AM on 21st of June to keep a check on spread of infection.

He said shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, will remain open between 7 am and 3 pm.

Mr Sawant said, up to 50 persons have been allowed at the marriage functions with the prior permission. A detailed order will be issued by the district collector.

The statewide curfew was to end on Monday.