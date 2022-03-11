Goa cabinet passes resolution to dissolve Goa assembly

AMN/ WEB DESK

Goa cabinet on Friday passed resolution to dissolve Goa assembly. Informing this Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said this resolution will be sent to Governor on Monday 14TH March. Mr. Sawant said central observers will be coming to Goa to discuss on government formation.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Sudin Dhavalikar said the Party has extended unconditional support to BJP with assurance that they will not break any political party. Mr. Dhavalikar said BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Senior BJP leader Devendra Phadanwis had talked to him in this regard. The MGP won two seats.