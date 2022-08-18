Goa becomes 1st Har Ghar Jal certified State

Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman, Diu the 1st UT in the country

AMN / NEW DELHI

Goa has become the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified State and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu the first Union Territory in the country. In this State and UT, people from all the villages have declared their village as Har Ghar Jal through a resolution passed by the Gram Sabha. All two lakh 63 thousand rural households of Goa and over 85 thousand of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have access to safe drinking water through tap connection.

In a statement, Jal Shakti Ministry said, despite various disruptions and challenges faced during COVID-19 pandemic, the consistent efforts by Panchayat representatives, Pani Samitis, District and State and UT officials have led to this achievement. All schools, Anganwadi centres, public institutions including Gram Panchayat buildings, healthcare centres and community centres and other government offices have now access to potable water through tap connection.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Central Government which aims at making provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household of the country by 2024. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, more than 52 percent rural households in the country are now connected with tap water which was only 17 percent at the time of launch of this mission in August 2019.