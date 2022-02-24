Global crude oil prices stabilize as Russian troops not to disrupt oil supplies

AMN

Global crude oil prices stabilized, today, as it became clear the first wave of US and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supplies.

At the same time, the potential return of more Iranian crude to the market, with Tehran and world powers close to reviving a nuclear agreement, also kept a lid on prices. So, the Brent crude futures gained 11 cents, to trade at 96.95 dollars a barrel. US crude futures moved up 6 cents, to 91.95 dollars a barrel.