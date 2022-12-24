Global crude oil prices jump 2 percent on expectations of drop in Russian crude supply

AMN/ WEB DESK

Global crude oil prices jumped 2 percent today on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply. Brent crude was up 1.4 dollars to 82.38 dollars a barrel. The US crude rose 1.5 dollars to 78.98 dollars a barrel. Both contracts posted a second weekly gain.

Russia’s Baltic oil exports could fall by 20% in December from the previous month after the European Union and G7 nations imposed sanctions and a price cap on Russian crude from December 5.

Russia may also cut oil output by 5%-7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps.

However, surging COVID-19 cases in the world’s No.2 oil consumer China, concerns about further rate hikes globally, and the recession curbing fuel consumption limited oil’s price gains.