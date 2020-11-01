‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Gilgit-Baltistan integral part of India: MEA

Pak has no locus standi on territories illegally occupied by it

AMN / NEW DELHI

India today rejected Pakistan’s move of granting provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan. In a strongly worded reply, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Anurag Srivastava said “the area of so-called Gilgit-Baltistan” are an integral part of India.

Underlining India’s stand on the issue, MEA officials said that the territory has been illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan.

“I reiterate that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the area of so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan”, are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India in 1947. The Government of Pakistan has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it,” a statement released by MEA stated.

Amid massive protests, Pakistan PM said that the government has decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional provincial status in line with the UNSC resolution.

Pak has no locus standi on illegally occupied territories

“Government of India firmly rejects attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation. I reiterate Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India in 1947,” the MEA said.

Lashing out at Pakistan, the MEA said that such attempts, intended to camouflage Pakistan’s illegal occupation, can’t hide grave human rights violations and denial of freedom for over seven decades to people residing in these Pakistan occupied territories.

