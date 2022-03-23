FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2022 03:14:56      انڈین آواز

Germany will not support no-fly zone over Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that his country will not support a no-fly zone over Ukraine or send troops to intervene in the war launched by Russia. Scholz told German lawmakers that NATO will not become a party to the war. Germans are in agreement on this with European allies and the United States.

Scholz further said that Germany would not support a boycott of Russian oil, coal and gas, but is seeking to wean itself off those imports by seeking out other suppliers and ramping up the use of renewable energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable  sets  new  National  Record

Harpal Singh Bedi Thiruvananthapuram, 23 March : Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable stole the limelight as h ...

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Shivika Rohilla Harpal Singh Bedi  In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaste ...

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart