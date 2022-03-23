Germany will not support no-fly zone over Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that his country will not support a no-fly zone over Ukraine or send troops to intervene in the war launched by Russia. Scholz told German lawmakers that NATO will not become a party to the war. Germans are in agreement on this with European allies and the United States.

Scholz further said that Germany would not support a boycott of Russian oil, coal and gas, but is seeking to wean itself off those imports by seeking out other suppliers and ramping up the use of renewable energy.