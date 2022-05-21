Germany: Tornado causes heavy damage in western parts, dozens injured

AMN/ WEB DESK

A tornado barreled through the western parts of Germany injuring dozens of people and causing heavy damage.

Police said that up to 40 people had been injured in Paderborn, 10 of them seriously.

In the nearby town of Lippstadt, more than 100 people were temporarily trapped at a local outdoor pool after fallen trees blocked the exit. Authorities in Bavaria said, 14 people were injured yesterday when the wooden hut they were trying to shelter in collapsed during a storm at Lake Brombach, south of Nuremberg.

Firefighters from all over the state of North Rhine-Westphalia have been deployed to the towns to help with clean-up operations.

The German Meteorological Services had put out a storm warning for Friday and predicted gales of up to 130 kilometers per hour in some places. Large swathes of Germany were under severe weather alerts last evening.