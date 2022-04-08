Germany to provide financial support for Ukrainian refugees

WEB DESK

Leaders in Germany have agreed on a package to support and integrate refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. This includes access to job centers and language courses.

In a statement, Chancellor Scholz said that the federal government would provide 2.17 billion dollars in support of Germany’s states for accommodating and integrating Ukrainian refugees.

He further said that refugees from Ukraine will be able to receive basic welfare benefits in Germany as of June 1st.

On the other hand, Canada has increased financial support for Ukraine as the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled its new federal budget.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said, the budget earmarked an additional 800 million dollars in loans through the International Monetary Fund, as well as 400 million dollars in military aid.