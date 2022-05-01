Germany takes Italy to UN court over Nazi compensation claims

AMN/ WEB DESK

Germany has filed a case against Italy at the highest UN court because Rome continues to allow victims of Nazi war crimes to claim compensation from the German state even after an earlier ruling that such claims violated international law.

Germany’s application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), says that Italy continues to allow compensation claims to be brought in domestic courts despite the ICJ’s 2012 ruling that this violated Berlin’s right to immunity under international law. Berlin says that since the 2012 ruling, there have been more than 25 new compensation claims filed in Italy against the German state for damages arising from Nazi crimes during World War Two. In many of these cases, courts have ordered Germany to pay compensation