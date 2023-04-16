इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2023 11:20:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Germany switches off its last three nuclear plants

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Germany has switched off its last three nuclear reactors on Saturday, exiting atomic power even as it seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels and manage an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. While many Western countries are upping their investments in atomic energy to reduce their emissions, Germany brought an early end to its nuclear age. The RWE energy firm said, it’s the end of an era. The statement came shortly after midnight confirming the three reactors had been disconnected from the electricity grid. Germany has been looking to leave behind nuclear power since 2002, but the phase-out was accelerated by former chancellor Angela Merkel in 2011 after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart