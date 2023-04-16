Germany switches off its last three nuclear plants

AMN

Germany has switched off its last three nuclear reactors on Saturday, exiting atomic power even as it seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels and manage an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. While many Western countries are upping their investments in atomic energy to reduce their emissions, Germany brought an early end to its nuclear age. The RWE energy firm said, it’s the end of an era. The statement came shortly after midnight confirming the three reactors had been disconnected from the electricity grid. Germany has been looking to leave behind nuclear power since 2002, but the phase-out was accelerated by former chancellor Angela Merkel in 2011 after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.