Germany, EU, US ready help for India amid deadly COVID wave

Several countries have offered help to India amid deadly COVID wave. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that her government was preparing emergency aid for India as the country grapples with a devastating surge in coronavirus infections.

On Sunday, India recorded a new daily high of 349,691 coronavirus cases and 2,767 deaths — the worst toll since the start of the pandemic.

“To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities,” Merkel said in a message shared on Twitter by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

“The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support.”

The German Defense Ministry said it’s assessing the possibility of providing a mobile oxygen generator and other medical equipment.

EU, US, UK pledge immediate help

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was alarmed by the situation in India.

“The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance,” von der Leyen said on Twitter. “We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!”

The US will “immediately” send supplies of the raw materials needed to make vaccines, as well as therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective equipment to India, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

“The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India,” it said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that the US will “rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes.”

India has been calling for a temporary waiver on vaccine patentsto allow more countries to manufacture jabs and accelerate their rollout.

India’s longtime rival, Pakistan, has also offered to deliver medical supplies following a recent thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

The UK, meanwhile, has said it was sending more than 600 pieces of medical equipment to India, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

France said it plans to support India with oxygen capacity in the next few days, while Russia has also pledged to assist India by sending medical equipment.