इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2023 12:14:39      انڈین آواز
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls on President Droupadi Murmu

AMN / WEB DESK

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday. Welcoming Mr Scholz on his first visit to India as German Chancellor, the President said that India and Germany have a long standing relationship, which is underpinned by common values and shared goals.

She said that the bilateral relationship encompasses a wide range of areas, reflecting the mutual trust that has been nurtured over decades. The President added that India and Germany have a shared aims in upholding democratic values, the rules-based international order, multilateralism, as well as the reform of multilateral institutions. She said, as two vibrant and pluralistic democracies, India and Germany can play an important role in addressing new and emerging global challenges.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کا زلزلہ: دہلی اور لاہور کیلئے سبق

افتخار گیلانی فروری کو ترکیہ کے جنوب مشرقی صوبوں اور شام م ...

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

