German Chancellor invites US President Joe Biden

AMN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited US President Joe Biden to visit Germany as soon as the pandemic situation allows.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said, in their first phone call since the Democrat took office, Merkel and the new US leader spoke about the importance of working together in the fight against COVID-19.

The German Chancellor and the American President agree that stronger international efforts were needed to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, said Steffen Seibert in a statement.

On that note, she welcomed Biden’s decision to reverse Trump’s decision last July to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization. Also lauding Biden’s decision to return to the Paris agreement, Merkel pledged Germany’s readiness to assume responsibility as it works with European and transatlantic partners in dealing with international tasks.