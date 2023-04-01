Georgia becomes first American state to pass resolution condemning Hinduphobia

WEB DESK

In the US, Georgia Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia, making it the first American State to take such a legislative measure. Condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, the resolution said Hinduism is one of the world’s largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries. The resolution said, Hinduism encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.

The resolution was introduced by Representatives Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones from Forsyth County in the suburbs of Atlanta, home to one of the largest Hindu and Indian-American diaspora communities in Georgia. The resolution observed that the American-Hindu community has been a major contributor to diverse sectors such as medicine, science and engineering, information technology, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, and retail trade, among others.

It also noted that the community’s contributions of Yoga, ayurveda, meditation, food, music, and arts have enriched the cultural fabric and have been widely adopted in American society and enhanced the lives of millions. The resolution said, there have been documented instances of hate crimes against Hindu-Americans over the last few decades in many parts of the country. It said, Hinduphobia is exacerbated and institutionalised by some in academia who support the dismantling of Hinduism and accuse its sacred texts and cultural practices of violence and oppression.A