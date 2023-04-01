इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2023 05:28:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Georgia becomes first American state to pass resolution condemning Hinduphobia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In the US, Georgia Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia, making it the first American State to take such a legislative measure. Condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, the resolution said Hinduism is one of the world’s largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries. The resolution said, Hinduism encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.

The resolution was introduced by Representatives Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones from Forsyth County in the suburbs of Atlanta, home to one of the largest Hindu and Indian-American diaspora communities in Georgia. The resolution observed that the American-Hindu community has been a major contributor to diverse sectors such as medicine, science and engineering, information technology, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, and retail trade, among others.

It also noted that the community’s contributions of Yoga, ayurveda, meditation, food, music, and arts have enriched the cultural fabric and have been widely adopted in American society and enhanced the lives of millions. The resolution said, there have been documented instances of hate crimes against Hindu-Americans over the last few decades in many parts of the country. It said, Hinduphobia is exacerbated and institutionalised by some in academia who support the dismantling of Hinduism and accuse its sacred texts and cultural practices of violence and oppression.A

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جامعہ محمدیہ کے ڈاکٹر نوید حسین کی ڈیزائن “سولر ریڈیشن فرنس” پیٹنٹ ہوئی

شمسی توانائی کو حرارتی توانائی میں تبدیل کرنے والا  شمسی تاب ...

مدھیہ پردیش کے شہر اِندور میں، ایک مندر کی چھت گِرجانے کے حادثے میں تیرہ افراد ہلاک

اندور کے، مہادیو جھولے لال مندر میں، ایک باﺅلی کی چھت گِر جا ...

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart