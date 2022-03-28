FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2022 06:19:01      انڈین آواز

General strike by joint council of trade unions hits normal life in Kerala

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Kerala, normal life was hit by the 48-hour nation-wide general strike called by joint council of trade unions.
Shops and business houses including banks remaines closed and vehicular traffic was off the road. Taxis and autorikshaws were operating in some places. Private vehicles were seen plying.

Essential services including Covid-related affairs and movement of foreign tourists were exempted from the strike.
State Road Transport Corporation provided emergency bus services to hospitals, airports and railway stations.

The strike did not affect the functioning of most of the public sector undertakings in the State. The industrial belt of Ernakulam also remained largely unaffected.

Stray incidents of supporters of strike intercepting private vehicles and employees going for work were reported from different parts of the State.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jehan Daruvala race to second podium finish in Saudi Arabia

Harpal Singh Bedi Jehan Daruvala drove to his second podium finish of the season in Sunday’s Formula 2 ...

Chess; Arjun, Harsha and Gukesh joint leaders

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi; 27 March :  Top seed National Champion Arjun Erigaisi along with compatri ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi back in joint lead

Harpal Singh Bedi National Champion Arjun Erigaisi defeated International Master (IM) Shyam Nikhil to be ba ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart