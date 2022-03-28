General strike by joint council of trade unions hits normal life in Kerala

AMN

Kerala, normal life was hit by the 48-hour nation-wide general strike called by joint council of trade unions.

Shops and business houses including banks remaines closed and vehicular traffic was off the road. Taxis and autorikshaws were operating in some places. Private vehicles were seen plying.

Essential services including Covid-related affairs and movement of foreign tourists were exempted from the strike.

State Road Transport Corporation provided emergency bus services to hospitals, airports and railway stations.

The strike did not affect the functioning of most of the public sector undertakings in the State. The industrial belt of Ernakulam also remained largely unaffected.

Stray incidents of supporters of strike intercepting private vehicles and employees going for work were reported from different parts of the State.