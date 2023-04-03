इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 09:26:36      انڈین آواز
General Council Meeting of LAHDC Kargil approves budget under subsidy component for Annual District Plan

WEB DESK

In Ladakh, the General Council Meeting of LAHDC Kargil has approved 300 crore rupees under Capex besides 25 crore rupees approximately under subsidy component for Annual District Plan for Kargil District for the current fiscal.

The budget comprises 149 crore rupees approximately for the engineering and 150.83 crore rupees for non-engineering sector. While briefing about the physical and financial achievements during the last financial year, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve said that out of 245 crore rupees allotted, an amount of 235 crore rupees were spent on the implementation of various developmental schemes and welfare programs in the district which represents 96 percent of the released allocation. He said, this is a record achievement preceding the last year’s 94 percent achievement.

