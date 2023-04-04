Gauhati High Court to celebrate Platinum Jubilee on April 5

AMN

The Gauhati High Court will celebrate its Platinum Jubilee, with a host of activities tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud will be among others to grace the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Tomorrow, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend a meeting on the occasion.

President Murmu and Chief Justice of India will attend the function on the 7th of this month. The Prime Minister will attend the concluding event on 14th of this month.

Gauhati high court will felicitate senior advocates who have completed 50 years of practice.

A commemorative postal stamp and the Assamese version of the book Gauhati High Court: History & Heritage along with a special edition of the magazine ATMAN will also be released. The Gauhati High Court was established on 5th April, 1948.