Gauhati High Court to celebrate its Platinum Jubilee

AMN

The Gauhati High Court will celebrate its Platinum Jubilee, with a host of activities from today, April 5. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with a host of other dignitaries will grace the celebrations. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sandeep Mehta will attend a meeting today.

President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud will attend the function on the 7th of April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding event on the 14th of April. On this occasion, Gauhati high court will felicitate senior advocates who have completed 50 years of practice. A commemorative postal stamp and the Assamese version of the book Gauhati High Court: History & Heritage will also be released. The Gauhati High Court was established on the 5th of April, 1948 for the seven North Eastern states. However, subsequent to the establishment of separate high courts for the 3 states, the Gauhati high court now exercises jurisdiction over the remaining four states.